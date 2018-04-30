Meet the candidates for Silksworth ward in Sunderland's local elections

Here are the candidates for the Silksworth ward explaining why you should vote for them in the Sunderland Council local elections on May 3.

THOMAS CRAWFORD (LIBERAL DEMOCRAT)

I’m standing to be elected to Sunderland City Council as I believe it’s time for real change in our city.

I think Sunderland Council needs new, fresh voices on it to hold the ruling Labour group to account.

As a Liberal Democrat, I believe that decisions need to be made closer to the people that they affect.

That’s why, if elected to the city council, I’ll will take the decision-making process further out of council offices, and closer to ordinary residents.

A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to change our city.

CHRIS CROZIER (GREEN PARTY)

I believe in a more equal, democratic and sustainable future for Sunderland.

I have previously campaigned in Sunderland to stop the council fining beggars and bin rakers in the city centre.

While aggressive behaviour should not be tolerated, the plan targeted all beggars.

Fining those with nothing was both pointless and a cynical way for our council to hide the visible signs of cuts to services.

We need to stand up for our public services, for education, for our emergency services and our libraries, the heart of our communities.

Make a positive change.

Vote Green.

BRYAN WITHERWICK REYNOLDS (CONSERVATIVE PARTY)

A Conservative Government has brought millions of pounds of investment and thousands of new jobs to Sunderland, a change of council will bring further improvements to the city.

We suffer because Labour thinks they are a fixture and they don’t have to perform.

This prevents proper scrutiny.

No one has resigned over the failings in children’s services.

These were highlighted in the unprecedented and shocking report which showed how our most vulnerable children had been let down.

It has been a Conservative government that has invested in Sunderland.

PHIL TYE (LABOUR PARTY)

I have worked tirelessly during my term of office securing vital funding for our local services, including successfully spearheading the campaign to save youth provision across the city.

I continue to work six evenings a week volunteering as a youth worker walking the streets come rain or shine working with young people and directing them to a variety of positive activities.

This gives me first-hand experience identifying issues around the ward, allowing me to report them onto the council, it’s also a great opportunity to speak too many of you when I am out and about understanding what matters to you most.

By James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service