Meet the amazing fundraiser who hasn’t stopped running for 761 days

Amazing fundraiser Scott Baker is starting 2019 with a 10k run - to add to the ones he’s done for the last 761 days in a row!

The Seaham father-of-two has passed the three quarters mark in his bid to do a 10k run every day for 1,000 days. And he’s doing it each day in times of 41 minutes or less.

Scott Baker pictured at the halfway mark of his 1000-run challenge. Now he's on 761.

It’s an incredible effort from the man who is raising awareness as well as funds for Target Ovarian Cancer.

So far, he has battled through snow, hail, sleet, rain and admitted: “The hardest part was when we had that really bad week of snow last year.

“But mostly, it has not been too bad. The main thing has been that the weather has been okay for most of it. I have been running in shorts and a T-shirt for most of the time.”

Scott, who is dad to Sam, 10, and Rosie, 12, is getting huge support from the public and said: “People are always encouraging me to keep going.

“Some think I am a bit mad until they realise what I am doing it for and then they change their minds.”

The Durham County Council premises assistant has raised just under £3,000 and his incredible efforts saw him being highly commended in the Fundraiser of the Year category of the Best of Wearside Awards last year.

Numerous people have left donations on his fundraising page online - as well as messages which say “awesome work”, “just amazing”, and “you can do it mate!”

He said the most difficult part was the first two weeks of running which he did after a lay-off because of injury.

Scott Baker is welcomed by family and friends at the halfway mark of his 1000th 10K run on consecutive days, at the Tommy statue, Seaham.

But now he is into his stride and is on target to finish the mammoth quest this summer.

About 7,300 UK women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer annually and 4,100 women lose their lives each year - that’s 11 women every day.

A woman in the UK has a one in 50 chance of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in her lifetime.

Scott is due to do his last run on Tuesday, August 27, this year.

And when asked what he is going to do once it is all over, he said: “I’ll probably go for a run.”

To support Scott in his endeavours, go to his fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/scott-baker1000.