Manchester United to wear black armbands at Newcastle in tribute former Sunderland and Man Utd player Liam Miller

Manchester United will wear black armbands during today's Premier League clash at Newcastle in memory of Liam Miller.

The former Sunderland and Red Devils midfielder died on Friday at the age of 36 after suffering from cancer.

United will pay tribute to Miller, who won 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland, at St James' Park.

The player made 60 appearances for Sunderland from 2006-2009.

He played an integral role in the promotion as Championship title winners in 2006-07 under Roy Keane, who signed Miller from Manchester United.

He managed three goals for Sunderland, most notably a ferocious, last-minute strike from just outside the box to rescue a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough in 2007.

The club tweeted: “We are saddened to hear this evening that former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller has passed away. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

