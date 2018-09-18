Man whose body was found in Sunderland lake named by police

Police have confirmed the name of the man whose body was found in a Wearside lake.

Northumbria Police carried out a search of the water at Silksworth Lakes on Sunday following reports of concerns made to the force.

Yesterday morning, officers said they had found the body of a man following checks of the water near to Silksworth Sports Complex.

Today, police have confirmed his identity as Gary Conlon, 52, of Paignton Square, Plains Farm, Sunderland.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.



A post mortem examination is to be carried out, with the inquiry being carried out by the city's coroner's office.