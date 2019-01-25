Man who died after taking ill in custody named as inquest is due to open

A man who died after he became unwell while in police custody has been named.

Steven James Henderson died last Tuesday, January 15, after he was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Read more: Man dies after becoming unwell in custody at Sunderland police station



The 55-year-old had been taken to Southwick Police Station at about 10pm on Sunday, January 13, after being arrested by officers in Sunderland.

The next morning he became unwell and received medical attention by custody staff before he was taken to hospital.

He received further medical treatment at hospital, where he remained in a critical condition before he passed away.

The death was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), as is required in such circumstances, and the coroner was informed at that point.

In a statement released about the death, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.”

The IOPC said it sent investigators to the scene to carry out an assessment.

They reviewed CCTV footage from the custody suite and checked documentation before reporting that there were no conduct issues in relation to the actions of the officers who dealt with Mr Henderson.

A spokesperson added: "As such, we have decided that an independent investigation is not required and have referred the matter back to the force for a local investigation.”

An inquest into Mr Henderson's death will be opened today at Sunderland Coroner's Court at 10am.

It is expected the hearing will be adjourned to another date.