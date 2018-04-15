Man suffers 'serious injuries' in Sunderland city centre assault

Witnesses are being sought after a man suffered serious injuries in an assault in Sunderland city centre.

Police say they received a report of an assault on Vine Place, close to Hays Travel, at about 1.40pm yesterday.

A statement from Northumbria Police went on to add that a man was walking along the street when a small group of people assaulted him.

The statement added: "The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

"Inquiries are ongoing and officers have identified a group of people who are assisting police with their enquiries."

Neighbourhood detective Kelly Scott said: “Incidents like this are rare and our officers are currently carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“We urge anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed the incident, to get in touch with us via 101 and quote reference number 601 14/04/18.”