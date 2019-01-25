Man smashes egg on vulnerable pensioner's head in 'distressing attack' outside her Sunderland home

A vulnerable pensioner had an egg smashed on her head outside her home in Sunderland as police call the man's actions 'totally unacceptable'.

An investigation has been launched after officers received a report that a woman had been assaulted in the Plains Farm area of the city at around 7.30pm on Monday (January 21).

The 73-year-old woman answered the front door and a man – who appeared to know the occupant – then smashed an egg on her head before making off.

The woman said the offender was wearing a dark-hooded top, but did not recognise the individual in question as it was too dark.

An investigation is underway to identify the man responsible, and police have asked members of the public to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

Sergeant Keith Goldsmith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a distressing attack on an elderly woman who was minding her own business at home.

“Nobody should be made to feel vulnerable in this way, and we take incidents like this incredibly seriously.

“Behaviour of this kind is totally unacceptable and can inevitably cause a great deal of anxiety for the victim. We will do all we can to identify perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“We would ask anybody who lives in the Plains Farm area of Sunderland who believes they may have further information about this incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 317 220119.