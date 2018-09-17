Man's body found after police search of Silksworth lakes

A man's body has been found after a search of lakes at Silksworth Sports Complex.
The Echo reported yesterday that officers had been combing the area.
Now a Northumbria Police spokesman has confirmed a man's body was found during the search. His death is not being treated as suspicious.
“At 8.30am yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of concern for a male near Silksworth Sport Complex, on Silksworth Lane, Sunderland," said the spokesman.
"Officers attended and the body of a male was found.
"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner."
The tragic find is the second on Wearside in two days.
Police discovered a body which is believed to be that of missing Shiney Row man David Bennett on Saturday.