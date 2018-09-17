Man's body found after police search of Silksworth lakes

Have your say

A man's body has been found after a search of lakes at Silksworth Sports Complex.

The Echo reported yesterday that officers had been combing the area.

Oficers searched the area yesterday morning

Now a Northumbria Police spokesman has confirmed a man's body was found during the search. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“At 8.30am yesterday (Sunday), police received a report of concern for a male near Silksworth Sport Complex, on Silksworth Lane, Sunderland," said the spokesman.

"Officers attended and the body of a male was found.

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner."

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious

The tragic find is the second on Wearside in two days.

Police discovered a body which is believed to be that of missing Shiney Row man David Bennett on Saturday.