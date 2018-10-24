Man left with stab wounds in Sunderland attack

A man was left with injuries believed to be caused by a stabbing in an attack in Sunderland city centre last night.

Northumbria Police cordoned off part of Belvedere Road, between Grange Terrace and Tunstall Road in Sunderland, for several hours following a disturbance.

This morning, the force has confirmed they are investigating a suspected stabbing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “At 6.40pm yesterday, police received a report of concern for a male at a shop on Belvedere Road, between Grange Terrace and Tunstall Road in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing.

"They are not reported to be life-threatening.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.

Police taped off the street while investigations got under way.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 946 231018.”

The North East Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, an advanced practitioner and a hazardous area response team (Hart) and confirmed it had take a man to hospital.

Go North East buses were diverted in the area while the street was closed off to traffic.