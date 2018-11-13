Man in court charged over rooftop stand-off with police in Sunderland

A man has appeared in court following a five-hour rooftop stand-off with police in Sunderland.

Liam Dixon, 20, appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates Court charged with affray, criminal damage, two counts of assaulting a police officer and a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence following an incident in Warwick Street, Monkwearmouth, on Saturday.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Dixon, of Warwick Street, did not enter a plea to any of the charges and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Dixon, who appeared in court wearing a red t-shirt, was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Newcastle Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, December 10.