Man in court charged over rooftop stand-off with police in Sunderland

A man has appeared in court following a five-hour rooftop stand-off with police in Sunderland.
Liam Dixon, 20, appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates Court charged with affray, criminal damage, two counts of assaulting a police officer and a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence following an incident in Warwick Street, Monkwearmouth, on Saturday.
Dixon, of Warwick Street, did not enter a plea to any of the charges and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
Dixon, who appeared in court wearing a red t-shirt, was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Newcastle Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, December 10.