Man charged as victim of 'targeted assault' remains critical in hospital

A Sunderland man was due to appear in court this morning after a 'disturbance' which left a man fighting for his life.

A 36-year-old suffered serious head injuries after an incident in the Victor Street area of Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

Christopher Hills, 30, of Gregory Terrace, Houghton, Sunderland, has been charged with assaulting a police officer and assaulting a member of the public who 'came to the officer's aid', according to police.

Hills was due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court this morning.

Police say that a 36-year-old man remains in a 'critical but stable' condition at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary following the disturbance.

Three other people – a 30-year-old man and two women aged 35 and 36 – who were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent have been released under investigation, say police.

Durham Constabulary detective chief superintendent Adrian Green, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe this was a targeted assault and that all parties were known to each other.

“Officers will remain in the Victor Street area of the town over the next few days as inquiries continue.

“I would like to appeal to anyone with any information on an incident occurring in Victor Street between 12am and 5.30am on Saturday morning to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 96 of January 13.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.