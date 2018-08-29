Man brought to safety from Wearmouth Bridge

A man is in the care of police after concern was raised for his safety on the Wearmouth bridge.

Two crews of firefighters from South Shields Fire Station joined Northumbria Police officers, Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, the RNLI and North East Ambulance Service after reports expressing concern for the man's welfare.

The reports were made at 7.10pm and the incident came to a conclusion at 8pm.

A spokesman for the RNLI team said: "Volunteers were paged by UK Coastguard to attend Wearmouth Bridge to support emergency services with an incident.

"Thankfully after a short while the crew onboard our RNLI D Class inshore lifeboat were stood down when the incident was resolved and everyone was safe."