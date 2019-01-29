Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving following late-night crash in Sunderland

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs following a late-night crash in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision on Ormonde Street, in the Barnes area of Sunderland, near the junction with Cleveland Road.

Following the crash a pedestrian passing the scene was then involved in a minor collision with a third vehicle.

A 29-year-old man, who was driving of one of the vehicles involved in the initial crash, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At about 10.25pm last night police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Ormonde Street in Sunderland.

"It was reported that two vehicles had collided before a pedestrian who was passing the scene of the crash has then been involved in a minor collision with a third vehicle.

"The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the initial collision was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

"None of those involved, including the male pedestrian, suffered any serious injuries but the road was closed for a short period of time.

"Inquiries into both collisions are ongoing today and anyone who saw what happened is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 1150 28/01/19."

Sunderland fire crews were also called to the crash, which involved a Vauxhall Insignia and a Peugeot 105, and both drivers were out of their vehicles.