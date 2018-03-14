Man arrested in connection with damage to cars in Sunderland

Investigators have arrested a man in connection with a spate of attacks on vehicles parked up on Sunderland streets.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to reports of damage to a number of cars in Sunderland yesterday.

Northumbria Police received numerous reports of damage to motor vehicles around the Pallion area and Millfield area of Sunderland.

The attacks took place in streets including, Anfield Street, Pallion Park, Enfield Street, Orchard Street, Oxford Street and Exeter Street.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 140 13/03/18 or alternatively call Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.