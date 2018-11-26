Man arrested after police appeal due in court over Sunderland burglary

A man wanted by police in connection with a Sunderland burglary is due in court today.

Police appealed last week for help to locate Ian Robert Irwin, 48, of no fixed abode, as part of their enquiries into a burglary on West Sunniside, Sunderland, on September 25.

A number of designer watches and an iPad were taken from the property.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Ian Robert Irwin, 48, has now been located.

"He has been charged with burglary and is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning."