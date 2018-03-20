Man arrested after car collides with parked vehicle on Sunderland street

A man has been arrested after a smash between a car and a parked vehicle on a Seaburn street.

At around 6.25pm yesterday, Northumbria Police received a report of a two vehicle collision on Dykelands Road.

It was reported that a Ford Mondeo had collided with a parked Skoda Octavia before coming to a stop.

The man who had been driving of the Ford Mondeo then fled the scene on foot.

Emergency services attended and but the woman driver of the Skoda was not injured during the incident.

Police say a man believed to be the driver of the Ford Mondeo was located nearby.

He was arrested and currently remains in custody.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to any witnesses to the collision and anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 935 19/03/18.