Man armed with a knife raids petrol station

A man armed with a knife has threatened staff during a raid at a petrol station off the A690.

Police have released a CCTV image following a robbery at the Jet petrol station in West Rainton which happened on Sunday November 11 at 8.50pm.

Officers say a man armed with a knife entered the petrol station and jumped on top of the counter.

He held out the weapon towards the victim before making a violent threat. He then grabbed cash from the till and demanded the employee open the safe but the victim managed to get away to raise alarm.

Police say the suspect left the petrol station and turned right.

Staff were left shaken following the robbery but no one was injured.

PC Anna Pittam, of Durham Constabulary, said: “The victim was very brave during this ordeal and we are working hard to catch the offender. We are appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV to get in touch.”

The offender is described as a white man of a large build, approximately 5ft 5, in late 30s-early 40s and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a khaki green coat with a hood which has a peak on it, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms cuffed at the ankles and dark coloured trainers with a white rim around the bottom of them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 433 of November 11.