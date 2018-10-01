Man, 41, found dead in Sunderland house

Police investigating the death of a man in Sunderland have confirmed the tragedy is not being treated as suspicious.

At around 12.35pm yesterday police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man at a property on Sea Road in Fulwell, Sunderland.

Emergency services attended the address and found the body of a 41-year-old man.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Inquiries into the circumstances around the man’s death are ongoing but it is not being treated as suspicious and there is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report has been prepared for the coroner.

"The address in question is in a busy area and police recognise the activity has been worrying for local residents.

"Officers want to reassure the public that there is no reason to be concerned and officers are still in the area today if anyone has any questions.

"The man’s next of kin have been informed and they have been offered specialist support at this difficult time."