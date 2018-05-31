Major search operation launched after report of car in the river Wear at Sunderland

A major search and rescue operation is under way after reports a car has plunged into the river Wear in Sunderland.
Police, fire brigade, the Coastguard and RNLI are all at the scene in North Hylton.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At around 8.28am this morning (Thursday, May 31), police received a report of a car that had gone into the river close to the Hylton Bridge in Sunderland.
"Emergency services are at the scene and the marine unit has been called.
"It is unclear whether anyone was in the vehicle.
"Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 209 310518."