Major search operation launched after report of car in the river Wear at Sunderland

A major search and rescue operation is under way after reports a car has plunged into the river Wear in Sunderland.

Police, fire brigade, the Coastguard and RNLI are all at the scene in North Hylton.

Searchers line the bank of the river

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At around 8.28am this morning (Thursday, May 31), police received a report of a car that had gone into the river close to the Hylton Bridge in Sunderland.

"Emergency services are at the scene and the marine unit has been called.

"It is unclear whether anyone was in the vehicle.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 209 310518."

The RNLI inshore lifeboat is taking part in the operation

The operation on the north side of the river. Picture from Malcolm Templeton