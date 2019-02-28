'Major delays' on Metro due to power supply issue

Commuters are facing 'major delays' to the Metro service this morning due to a problem with the power supply.

The issues means there are major delays to the trains across the service with the biggest delay affecting those travelling towards Sunderland.

Controllers are working to return trains to timetable.

A spokesperson for the Tyne and Wear Metro Service said: "Controllers are working to return trains to timetable, trains are running to all destinations. The biggest delay is 25 minutes at present this will affect those travelling towards Sunderland."

The spokesman previously tweeted: "Major delays to trains from South Gosforth - South Shields and South Hylton due to a problem with the power supply.

"There are delays of up to 30 mins between Airport and South Hylton , up to 30 mins between St James and South Shields, this is due to a earlier train fault which caused a problem with the power supply."