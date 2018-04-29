Machete attack in Sunderland street leaves man in hospital

A man remains in hospital after he was attacked in the street with a machete.

Northumbria Police say its officers are working to find two men after the incident, which happened in St Alban's Street in Hendon at 12.30pm yesterday.

It was called to a report a man had been attacked with a machete.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “The victim received an injury to his lower left leg and is currently in hospital.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Two male suspects ran off in the direction of Canon Cockin Street and inquiries are on going to trace these.

"At this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident and not a random act.

"Residents in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers to provide a reassuring presence.

"If anyone has any questions or concerns we would urge them to speak to one of our officers."

If anyone has any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 532 of April 28 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.