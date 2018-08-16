Living room of Sunderland home badly damaged in fire

Concerns were raised someone could be inside a Sunderland house when calls were made reporting it was on fire.

Crews from Sunderland Central, Marley Park and North Moor fire stations were sent to the dormer cottage in Garnet Street, Pallion, just after 7pm yesterday.

The officers were told it was possible someone was still inside the house, but when a check was made, no people were found.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were sent in to tackle the fire using two hose reels, with fans then drafted in to help clear smoke fumes from the house.

The living room was wrecked by the blaze, with other areas of the ground floor and upstairs affected by the smoke.