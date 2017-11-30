Last call for early bird entries for Sunderland Half Marathon and 10K

Setting yourself a challenge for the new year?

Sunderland City Half Marathon and 10K will take place on May 13 in the city - and, if you're quick off the mark, early bird places are still available.

Sponsored by Siglion and organised by Events of the North, next year's events will mark the eighth festival of running in the city.

And until midnight tonight, a discount is available on entry fees for both races.

Runners affiliated to a club can enter the half marathon for £29, while the price for unaffiliated runners is £31.

Early bird entry will expire tonight.

The early bird prices for the 10K are £20 and £22 respectively. From tomorrow, the entry prices for the half marathon will be £33 and £35, and for the 10K they will be £23 and £25.

Speaking at the events' launch last month, John Seager, CEO of Siglion, said: "I would urge all runners, both keen and enthusiastic participant, to sign-up and sample one of the best race-day atmospheres going and pit themselves against a course that takes in a host of Wearside’s many wonders."