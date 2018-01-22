Kind-hearted Sunderland AFC fans continue to raise thousands for charity

Kind-hearted football supporters have shown their generosity is as strong as ever – despite their team’s struggles on the pitch.

The Seaham branch of Sunderland AFC’s Supporters’ Association has raised over £3,000 for good causes since last August.

Members of the Seaham branch at the Stadium of Light.

The group – which has over 300 members – has been fundraising since forming in 2000, and has generated more than £30,000 in that time.

Each year, the figure raised grows, and that trend has continued this season, despite the Black Cats sitting bottom of the Championship and in danger of a second relegation in a row.

Thomas Corkhill, the secretary of the branch, has praised its members for their efforts.

He said: “We raise money on the coaches we run to home and away games, with lottery competitions and football cards.

“We also hold charity nights at the Deneside Club, in Seaham, where funds are raised in a variety of ways, including raffles and auctions.

“Even though the football club is probably doing worse than it ever has, our branch just grows and grows.

“It’s fantastic to see people chip in and help those less fortunate.”

The branch is a non-profit association, with every penny made going to charity.

So far this season, it has raised £2,010 for the Clarke Lister Feel Good Centre, in Seaham, which supports people who have a neurological condition and aims to enhance their quality of life.

It is believed the money raised will go towards building a gym at the centre’s base in Earl Street.

The branch has also raised £750 for the Beachcomber Care Home in North Road, Seaham, this season.

The funds will go towards the residents’ fund at the care home, which is situated on the seafront.

Last August, meanwhile, £600 was raised for Help for Heroes, while another charity night is planned for the Easter.

In all, £3,360 has been raised so far this season.