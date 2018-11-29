'Just what it needs' - 11 things you said about new plans to transform Sunderland seafront

Plans to bring new cafes, restaurants and beach huts to part of Sunderland's coast have caught your imagination.

The proposals for the city are being included as part of a bid to the Coastal Communities Fund - and, if successful, would see new businesses open at the front.

Upgrade work to existing facilities would also be carried out.



And the potential for change captured your imagination, with praise for the ideas flooding in on social media.

Many of you said the work was "not before time", and looked ahead to what the seafront could become going forward.

Others called for alternative facilities instead including more public toilets, entertainment for children and free parking.

Artist's impressions of how the plans could transform Seaburn.

The bid is due to be entered in January.

Here's what you had to say about the plans on Facebook:

Carol Carter: "Very good but we need some activities as well, mini golf maybe?"

Moira Brown: "About time ... please include public toilets!"

Dave Riley: "Great news but one thing they must do is give the Marriott's exterior a makeover. Looks horrendous when driving down towards Seaburn."

Kevin Makepeace: "Fantastic, best coastline in England."

Pam Todd: "Excellent news, let's hope it's success all the way. Love our seafront."

Anthony Longford: "The surrounding infrastructure will need to be improved as well and make it more attractive to visitors by providing some free parking.

"Love the idea of upgrading the touring field, let's get people to come and see what an outstanding coastline we have."

Gemma White: "Sounds class."

Wilf Newall: "Not before time, love the idea."

Gary Marsh: "Great news, it will be nice to see some more investment in Sunderland seafront."

Jackie Doggett: "Fab news just what it needs."

Diana Lambton: "It's about time they did something with it, they should never of allowed a Morrisons on the seafront, on prime tourist attracting land. Seaburn used to be buzzing now its just sad."