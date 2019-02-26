James Herriot to be honoured in new Sunderland housing development

One of Sunderland's heroes is to be remembered in the name of a new housing development in his home city.

Development McCarthy and Stone has chosen to name its new retirement development Herriot Gardens at its site in Gray Road, Sunderland, in tribute to the pseudonym of Sunderland-born author James Alfred Wight (1916-1995), who became one of the most popular writers of the twentieth century.

James Alfred Wight

Wight’s books were based on his experiences as a veterinary surgeon. His most notable works included If Only They Could Talk and It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet, which both inspired the long-running BBC TV series All Creatures Great and Small.

Herriot Gardens, a "Retirement Living Plus" development in Sunderland, is set to welcome its first homeowners in winter 2019.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “James Alfred Wight was an influential figure, not only within the UK, but across the globe and is a great source of pride for the city of Sunderland.

"We felt it was important to continue his legacy and a fitting tribute to name our Sunderland development in honour of Wight.

“We are looking forward to becoming an integrated part of the Sunderland community, and we believe that our development will play a real part in helping to bring friends and family together in later life, something we feel is important and will bring lots of positive benefits to the area.”

