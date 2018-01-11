Jailed: Sunderland man found with stolen car after driving 150 miles across the country

A Sunderland man who was found with a stolen car more than 150 miles across the country has been jailed.

Philip Baker, who is 37 and of Gleneagles Road in Grindon, was arrested in Burton on Trent in Staffordshire after he was found with a car that had been stolen in Sunderland two days before.

Shaun Burn, who was jailed for an unconnected burglary

The car was taken from the driveway of a house in Melsonby Close after the keys were stolen in a burglary at the house. The incident happened in September last year,

Barker was sentenced to 24 months at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday. He was given 13 months for receiving stolen goods, one month for fraud by false representation and 10 months for breaching a suspended sentence. He will serve his sentences consecutively.

Police have also highlighted another case as a victory in the war on crime.

On Tuesday, January 9, another Sunderland man was also jailed for a separate burglary at a house in Roselea Avenue in November.

Shaun Burn, who is 26 and of Barclay Street, was sentenced to more than three years for burglary offences and a theft.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Gosling has reinforced police’s commitment to tackling burglaries.

He said: “Both of these sentences highlight the importance we place on making sure anyone who is involved in burglary offences is put in jail. It is not just burglars we go after but those who help them get rid of their stolen goods. No matter what their involvement if it’s connected to burglary we will target them.”