Jack Russell meets snow Jack Russel, and cat hides in igloo - pets enjoy the snow in Sunderland

While many have endured long commutes and treacherous roads, there's also been plenty of fun been had in the snow - and that goes for pets too.

We've been deluged with pictures from readers of their animals having a great time in the winter weather - though some have been less impressed than others.

Muffin the cat shelters in an igloo. Picture by Susan Douthwaite

We loved this picture of sent in by Jayne Rowell of her rescue dog Millie and her new friend Snowy!

Meanwhile Susan Douthwaite's cat Muffin was content to shelter in an igloo - though some of you have sent in pictures of cats keener to play in the snow.

