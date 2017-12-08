‘It will always be my City of Culture’ - your reaction as Sunderland misses out on 2021 title

Echo readers were remaining positive after news came through that Sunderland had lost out in its bid to be named UK City of Culture 2021.

Many of you took to Facebook to have your say on the decision, which was announced live on Thursday night’s episode of The One Show.

Coventry has been awarded the accolade over Sunderland, Swansea, Paisley and Stoke.

Here are some of your comments from social media:

Yvonne Waterhouse: “It will alway be my City of Culture.”

Tony Ratton: “Our city can still benefit from our ambitious plans.”

Nicol Trueman: “We’re still the best in my eyes – I love my city #stillproud.”

Paul Taylor: “Heads up, let’s still push ahead with raising Sunderland’s profile.”

Sue Parkin: “Such a shame. Keep up the good work we’ve alot more to come. Tall Ships and the opening of the new bridge just for starters.”

Phil Turton: “Let’s hope we see the same energy put into the city from now on, one has to wonder why it takes a competition to focus the city’s mind on improvement, why is it not always happening anyway?”

Lynne Bambi Blakelock: “Gutted keep up the great work.”

Judith Wass: “So upset Sunderland deserved to win.”

Amanda Towers: “Keep up the work we will get it 1 year.”

Linda Blakelock: “Valiant effort keep going!!”

Davina Hirst: “Well done Sunderland for getting this far. Keep on going, it’s about time we looked at what we have rather that what we don’t have. Well done.”

Pete Bogg: “It’s a shame but great effort by everyone concerned.”

Margaret Brennan: “Disappointing but we can still be proud of our city and the team who led the bid .. well done to you all.”

George Conley: “Am devastated but onward and upward let’s try for the European capital of culture!”

Ryan Haswell: “Still proud to be from Sunderland we have things going for us in the city.things which will improve Sunderland as a whole.”

Margaret Elizabeth Dobson: “Congratulations Coventry well done. There are no losers here it’s an amazing journey and it still continues”

Karan Clark: “Congrats Coventry but Sunderland is still the best and should keep up the cultural momentum.”

Lucy Marie: “Well done to everyone who was involved it’s still boosted the city”

Leslee Hopper Barron: “Gutted! But well done. You’ve highlighted Sunderland enormously!”

Elaine Davidson: “Good luck and well done those who put together such a strong bid”