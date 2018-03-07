Is Sunderland in Newcastle? UK's perception of city revealed through nationwide survey

Everyone has their own feelings about their home city.
But how do you think Sunderland fares in the eyes of the rest of the UK?
A nationwide survey, carried out by Premium Tours, set out to discover what people across the UK think about other cities, according to Google.
Using Google autocomplete, the firm looked for the most-associated adjective for each UK city - and it doesn't make pleasant reading for Sunderland folk.
Sunderland, along with Carlisle, Manchester, and Portsmouth, was (unfairly, we think) labelled "a dump".
Other popular searches included: "Is Sunderland in Newcastle?" and "Is Sunderland a city?"
But it wasn't all bad news.
Included in the top five searches, according to Google autocomplete, was: "Sunderland is a massive club."
And while many Black Cats fans might not feel that way after last night's 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa, it's good to know that some people out there on the internet remain hopeful about the remainder of the season!
And Sunderland certainly didn't come off as one of the worst.
That honour was handed to 2017's City of Culture Hull, which was marked up as "a portal to hell" and Swansea - Sunderland's rival in the 2021 Culture race - which was labelled: "the graveyard of ambition".
A spokesman for Premium Tours said: "The results we must say were surprising, and most certainly to be taken with a pinch of salt.
"We can’t say we agree with many of the suggestions Google threw up for our beloved UK cities, and we’re sure you wouldn’t either, but they did give us a giggle at least."
Durham didn't get the best review in the Google searches either, with the most popular result as: "Durham is so boring".
THE RESULTS IN FULL
Birmingham - Booming
Bradford - Bouncing Back
Brighton - Overrated
Bristol - The Best Place to Live
Cambridge - Better than Oxford
Canterbury- The Greatest
Carlisle - A Dump
Chester - Cool
Coventry - Near Birmingham
Derby - A Footballing Town
Durham - So Boring
Exeter - Rough
Gloucester - A Dump
Hereford - A Dump
Hull - A Portal to Hell
Leeds - The Best Place to Live
Leicester - Pronounced Lester
Liverpool - The Best
City of London - Not London
Manchester - A Dump
Newcastle - The Best City
Norwich - The New Notting Hill
Nottingham - Full of Fun
Oxford - Better than Cambridge
Peterborough - A Good Place to Live
Plymouth - A Dump
Portsmouth - A Dump
Preston - A Dump
Salford - Not Manchester
Sheffield - The Greenest City in Europe
Southampton - A Dump
St Albans - A Dump
Stoke-on-Trent - A Dump
Sunderland - A Dump
Wakefield - A Dump
Westminster - The Central of London
Winchester - England's Ancient Capital
Wolverhampton - Not in the Black Country
Worcester - A Dump
York - Conquered by Viking Forces
Cardiff - Rough
Newport - A Dump
Swansea - The Graveyard of Ambition
Aberdeen - Depressing
Dundee - A Hole
Edinburgh - Awesome
Glasgow - Miles Better
Inverness - Wonderful
Belfast - A Dump
Data was gathered by using the search phrase ‘[city name] is’ in Google and noting the most relevant top autocomplete suggestion.
The firm did not include results that were the tagline from a political or commercial campaign, a company name, song lyrics or other such established phrases.
Data was not available for the following cities: Bath, Chichester, Ely, Lancaster, Lichfield, Lincoln, Ripon, Salisbury, Truro, Wells, Bangor, St Davids, Stirling, Armagh, Londonderry, Lisburn.