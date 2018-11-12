Instagram stars Mrs Hinch Home and Little Miss Mops support Sunderland girl’s lifesaving campaign

Hundreds of people have signed up to a register which could prove to the lifesaver for a Sunderland schoolgirl after an appeal was shared by Instagram stars.

The support of Mrs Hinch Home and Little Miss Mops comes as the search for a bone marrow donor for Chloe Gray becomes all the more desperate as the health of the eight-year-old from Silksworth worsens.

Chloe Gray dressed up for Halloween and wearing the bag which is used to carry round a pump.

The Plains Farm Primary School pupil has Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, which means her body cannot produce red blood cells and she needs regular blood transfusions to stay alive - she was given the first while still in the womb.

Chloe also has a series of other health complications, including hyper-mobility, severe gastric reflux and problems with her spine, which means her family have ordered her a wheelchair to help them get out and about, with a bright pink one ordered at her request.

She also is now attached to a pump around the clock, which is linked up to her portacath, to deliver medication she needs to get rid of the excess iron which builds up in her liver, and is in addition to another tube used to feed her.

Chloe - who spent her birthday undergoing treatment - features in an advertising campaign by the DKMS charity, which searches for matches for patients with blood disorders, with her family appealing for support through the #aheroforchloe hashtag and the call backed by the Echo.



Her photo has been spotted by friends and family in Leeds, Manchester and closer to home in Newcastle, with the message being sent out far and wide in the hope a match can be found.

We hope people see it and share it. Francesca Bowser

The post by @mrshinchhome said: “My Hinchers...This beautiful girl @_aheroforchloe is in need of a blood cell donor...can you help?” meanwhile @littlemissmops directed people to the @_aheroforchloe account’s video showing people how to collect a swab to send off to the DKMS register.

Images from the appeal have been shared by Mrs Hinch Home, who has 1.2 million followers, and Miss Little Mops, who has a further 52,700 fans, through their Instagram stories.

It comes after Chloe’s mum Francesca, 28, had posted online, including a fan, appealing for followers to help spread the word.

Francesca said: “Up until Mrs Hinch shared it, we probably had about 2,000 registered, but as soon as she shared it, we had about 500 more, it’s made such a difference.

The advert can be seen in Eldon Square in Newcastle among other locations.

“Chloe watches their videos with me as well and the messages we’ve had day they hope she finds a match.

“We hope people see it and share it.

“We’re also trying to push out the message about the blood transfusion service because Chloe has O negative blood, which means it has to come from Manchester, which takes two days to arrive.

“We hope people donate.”

A member of Chloe's family spotted this advert on show in the Trinity Leeds shoppong centre.

The family plan to hold a DKMS donor register recruitment stall at a Christmas fair at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, November 25, from 10am to 4pm.

Chloe, who lives with her mum, dad Craig Bowser, 34, brothers Freddie, four, Tye, 13, and sister Millie, 13, is treated through Sunderland Royal Hospital, the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, a hospital in Birmingham and another in London as their specialists play a part in her care.

For more information about Chloe’s campaign www.dkms.org.uk/with-chloe and through her Facebook page www.facebook.com/aheroforchloe/.