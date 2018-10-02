Inquest opens into death of tragic Sunderland dad Jay McLaren who was found at recycling site after Christmas night out

An inquest has been opened into the tragic death of a Sunderland dad whose body was found at a recycling site after a Christmas night out.

James Ryan McLaren - known as Jay - was found on the night of Christmas Eve at Sedgeletch Industrial Estate.

The 28-year-old, from Hadleigh Road, off Hylton Road, had last been seen in Park Lane on a night out with his team mates from Kings Arms FC.

He was reported missing by his family on Saturday, December 23, after he failed to return home.

An inquest into his death was opened at Sunderland Coroner's Court in January and reopened in June before being adjourned to today.

Speaking at the January opening, Coroner Derek Winter said: "The body of Mr McLaren was found on Sunday, the 24th of December, at Sedgeletch Industrial Estate, where it appears he had been uplifted by a waste disposal lorry."

