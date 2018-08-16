Inquest opened into death of man found after dogs' bodies were found at Sunderland house

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Sunderland man whose disappearance led to the discovery of dead dogs in a yard.

Northumbria Police found the bodies of three dogs in the rear yard of a house in Ailesbury Street in Millfield on Monday as they investigated a report that Anthony Selby, 38, had gone missing.

Officers subsequently found the body of Mr Selby, who had previously lived at the Wearside address, at an address in the village of Hadston near Druridge Bay in Northumberland.

Tributes have since been paid to Mr Selby, who has been described as "a top lad."

North Northumberland Coroner's Court in Berwick today opened an inquest into his death.

It was adjourned to allow inquiries to continue and will resume on a date yet to be confirmed.