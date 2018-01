An incident on Wearmouth Bridge has left a lane blocked as emergency services deal with the situation.

The emergency incident occurred on the northbound carriageway of the A1018 Wearmouth Bridge during the morning rush-hour.

Police cars and a fire engine were at the scene.

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Emergency services currently on scene Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland dealing with an incident.

"Lane 1 Northbound is currently closed as a result. Lane 2 still running but may be delays in the area."