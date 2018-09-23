In pictures: Sunderland Pride 2018

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Sunderland today to spread the Pride message.

Individuals and organisations from across the city joined together to improve the visibility of its lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgendered people.

The event - now in its eighth year - was hailed by organisers as the biggest and best yet.

Plenty of rainbow flags were on show as the parade made its way in a circular route from the civic centre to Park Lane.

The colourful parade was followed by an afternoon of live music on stage in Park Lane, headlined by ‘90s group Urban Cookie Collective.

Our photographer was at the parade to get some pictures of some of the people supporting Pride.

Are you or anyone you know featured in our gallery of pictures?