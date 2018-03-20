In pictures: Remembering Good Friday processions of the past in Sunderland

With Easter falling early this year, Good Friday will arrive next week.

And hundreds of people turn out every year to the raising of the cross on Sunderland’s Tunstall Hill.

The historic Easter tradition has taken place in the city for more than 50 years.

So we’ve taken a trip down memory lane to processions of the past, and dug some great pictures out of our archive.

Read more: Watch the raising of the cross on Sunderland’s Tunstall Hill

Are you taking part in the raising of the cross? Or are you just watching nearby with your family?

Flick through our pictures and see if you recognise anyone.