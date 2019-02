Freezing temperatures have seen Sunderland covered in a layer of snow and ice.

Earlier today traffic was brought to a standstill on a number of Wearside's busy roads as cars struggled to cope with the severe conditions.

The Vaux site in Sunderland.'Image by Ryan Lim.

These striking images taken by photographer Ryan Lim show how the likes of the Wearmouth Bridge and Sunderland's Vaux site look in the snowy weather.

And it looks set to continue with the Met Office predicting further snow and sleet showers later today.

Shoppers in Sunderland city centre.'Image by Ryan Lim.

St Mary's Boulevard in Sunderland. 'Image by Ryan Lim.