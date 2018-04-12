Hundreds set to take part in Sunderland cycling event

Cyclists of all abilities are being urged to get on their bikes for a popular event in Sunderland this summer.

The Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride is taking place on Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17 in the city.

Hundreds of people are expected to pedal their way through the routes, using the city's cycle path network.

The event is designed to cover a variety of distances to ensure that everyone, regardless of experience or ability, can join in.

Victoria French, Sunderland City Council's head of events, said: "The Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride is a hugely popular annual event, and is a great way to get active and have fun with your friends and family.

"Our city has more than 62 miles of dedicated cycle routes providing easy access for beginners as well as the long distance enthusiast.

"Sunderland is an important location on the national cycle network and few cities can provide traffic free cycling on such a scale, from the heart of the city to the suburbs and countryside."

The Saturday leg of the event will see participants follow a five-mile route along the perimeter of Herrington Country Park, and is ideal for beginner cyclists and families with younger children.

The ride will start at 10am.

The following day, riders will start and finish at St Peter’s Riverside, near to the University of Sunderland campus.

Starting at 9.45am, cyclists have a choice of two distances, 20 miles or 35 miles.

Entry is £10 per person and includes an Active Sunderland backpack, medal and goody bag.

To enter the Active Sunderland BIG Bike Ride and for further information, visit www.activesunderland.org.uk.

Further Active Sunderland events and festivals will take place later this year.

The BIG Walk is to be held on Sunday, September 30, with BIG community sports and activity festivals to take place every Wednesday in August.

For more information on the Active Sunderland programme for 2018, go to www.activesunderland.org.uk or send an email to active@sunderland.gov.uk.