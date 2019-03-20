Hundreds of Sunderland schoolchildren take part in EFL’s Day of Action

Scores of city schoolchildren took part in a mass kickabout at the Beacon of Light.

More than 100 primary school pupils got the chance to meet players from SAFC’s Under 23 squad as part of English Football League’s (EFL) Day of Action 2019.

SAFC u23 footballer Alex Storey with pupils at the Beacon of Light with pupils from West Rainton Primary School.

The annual campaign features activity from all 72 EFL clubs and in Sunderland kids also got to sample the Foundation of Light’s far-reaching work, with tasters of its education and healthy cooking programmes.

Built in the shadow of the Stadium of Light, the distinctive Beacon of Light is the new home for the club’s official charity and has allowed it to build upon its work across the community.

A spokesman said: “EFL Clubs across the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two each hosted events designed to showcase the very best of their work to tackle a diverse range of social issues, from homelessness and mental health, to community cohesion and the battle against plastic pollution.”

School children were joined by their families at the Beacon, which is split into four zones: Education; Health and Wellbeing; Sport and

Play; and World of Work.

As well as playing football in the 4G rooftop barn and multi-sports in the indoor arena, they tried out family learning in the classrooms, covering self-esteem, confidence and mental health.

They also got a taste of what takes place in the on-site Jamie Oliver Ministry of Food kitchen which is focused on cooking healthy meals for families.

Meanwhile, other youngsters took part in an engineering session in the Engineering Zone.

