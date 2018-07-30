How you can take part in this year’s Sunderland Echo Bonny Babies competition at The Bridges

The Sunderland Echo is once again on the lookout for Wearside’s bonniest babies.

And you can get your tiny treasures and cherished cherubs into our competition to find the bonniest of them all.

Bonnie Babies prize handover to mother Melissa Waile, father Jonathon Thornton and baby Lyle Rocco Thornton.

Once more it’s free to take part. All you have to do is cut out the voucher, which you will find in your Echo newspaper each day.

Last year, little Lyle Rocco Thornton scooped the top honours and was crowned the 2017 overall winner.

More than 500 youngsters entered our competition and more than 1,200 coupon votes were cast to find out which tots made it through to the final.

The grand final secured more than 7,000 votes in an online poll – with little Lyle coming out on top with 59%.

Bonny Babies 2017 winner Lyle Rocco Thornton, and mum Melissa Wailes.

Lyle’s proud parents, Melissa Wailes and Jonathan Thornton, were understandably thrilled with the final result.

Melissa, 27, who lives in Hazelwood Gardens, in Harraton, Washington, said: “I was so excited and over the moon about it. It is a lovely feeling.”

This year we have teamed up once again with The Bridges and photographer David Shilling in our search for the cutest kids across the city.

Photographs will take place in The Bridges from August 13-19.

Simply cut out your voucher, take it along with your bonny bairn, and the photographers will get snapping.

You will need to fill out an official entry form on the day and follow our terms and conditions. Once we’ve taken all the pictures, we will publish each and every one in your favourite daily read.

A team of top judges will then select the top 20 in each age category. Readers will then get to vote for their top tots, and the winner of each age category will receive a canvas print to cherish.

You will then get the chance to vote for the bonniest of them all from the top three, and the winner will pick up a £100 shopping voucher courtesy of The Bridges.

The age categories are:

l 0-18 months

l 19 months - 3 years

l 37 months - 5 years.

So what are you waiting for? Cut out the coupon and head down to The Bridges between August 13-19.