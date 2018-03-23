How you can make Easter extra special for children in Sunderland

This year’s Easter Egg Appeal has got off to a cracking start.

The Sunderland Echo and Hope 4 Kidz 2018 Easter Egg Appeal was launched earlier this month and more than 1,000 chocolate treats have already been donated.

And we hope that more will be donated this weekend.

All the eggs are distributed to children struggling to overcome long-term illness, disability and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Our thanks goes to all those who have already contributed to our appeal, especially the staff at Siemens, who collected 422 eggs, as well as all the stores and businesses who act as drop-off points for the appeal.

Viv Watts, of Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz, which helps underprivileged children, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who supports our appeal. We could not support all the charities relying on us without your help.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at one of our drop-off points:

Tesco, The Bridges; Morrisons Seaburn; Morrisons Doxford Park; Sainsbury’s Wessington Way; Sainsbury’s Silksworth; Sainsbury’s Washington; Sainsbury’s Fulwell; Virgin Money Fawcett Street; Virgin Money The Bridges; Virgin Money The Galleries; Virgin Money Chester-le-Street; Virgin Money Durham; Hays Travel; Santander, Wilkinsons, all Sunderland city centre.

The last day for donations is Tuesday, March 27.