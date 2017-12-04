How you can help Sunderland in final push to be named UK City of Culture 2021

As Sunderland nears judgement day in the UK City of Culture contest, we want people to take to Twitter to celebrate the city’s cultural icons.

Tomorrow, the Sunderland2021 team will once again use social media to showcase the people, places, songs, sports and more that have helped shape the culture of Sunderland.

In the five days running up to the announcement of the winning bid on Thursday, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have been showcasing each shortlisted city online. Sunderland will be in the social spotlight tomorrow with people being urged to tweet their favourite photos and most inspiring facts about the city on the day for one final push.

Bid director, Rebecca Ball, said: “Sunderland has demonstrated time and again what a social media-savvy city it is. Whenever we have asked them to take to Twitter people have done so with passion and enthusiasm to shout about their city.

“The bid for UK City of Culture is a celebration of inclusivity, after all, it is being delivered by the people of Sunderland for the people of Sunderland. Rather than us compile a list of the people and things to have shaped Sunderland, we want the people to tell us who and what their cultural icons are and make sure to tag @DCMS and use the hastags #UKCityofCulture2021 and #Sunderland2021.

“Whether it’s Joseph Swan, Roker beach or Vaux Breweries. Whatever and whoever it may be, we want people to tweet about it and we will compile a comprehensive list.”

Chief Executive of Sunderland Culture, Keith Merrin, added: “We want to turn the spotlight on our city’s past, present and future and showcase the people, places and influences that have helped shape us all.”

•You can help back the bid tomorrow by showing your support on social media. Tweet using #Sunderland2021 and tag in @Sunderland2021 and @DCMS