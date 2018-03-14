How you can help Sunderland get running at half marathon and 10k events

Thousands of runners turning out for the Sunderland races.
Volunteers are being sought to help this year’s Sunderland Half Marathon and 10k races go off without a hitch.

The events are taking place in the city’s Keel Square on Sunday, May 13 - and even if you’re not a runner, there’s still a big part you can play in the day.

Volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles on race day- and you could be just what the team are looking for.

If you want to apply, you need to be 16 or over - a crew jacket and packed lunch will be provided.

No experience is necessary.

If you’re interested, you can contact volunteers@eventsofthenorth.com or join the community on Facebook at Events of the North Crew.

Last year’s event attracted thousands of runners - including Sunderland’s own Aly Dixon and three-time London Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe.

For all of the latest updates on the races, follow @Sunderland10k on Twitter and visit www.sunderlandcity10k.com.