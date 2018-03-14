How you can help Sunderland get running at half marathon and 10k events

Volunteers are being sought to help this year’s Sunderland Half Marathon and 10k races go off without a hitch.

The events are taking place in the city’s Keel Square on Sunday, May 13 - and even if you’re not a runner, there’s still a big part you can play in the day.

Volunteers are needed to fill a variety of roles on race day- and you could be just what the team are looking for.

If you want to apply, you need to be 16 or over - a crew jacket and packed lunch will be provided.

No experience is necessary.

If you’re interested, you can contact volunteers@eventsofthenorth.com or join the community on Facebook at Events of the North Crew.

Last year’s event attracted thousands of runners - including Sunderland’s own Aly Dixon and three-time London Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe.

For all of the latest updates on the races, follow @Sunderland10k on Twitter and visit www.sunderlandcity10k.com.