How to take part in the Sunderland Echo’s Bonny Babies competition, running at The Bridges this week

The race to win Sunderland's annual Bonny Babies contest has begun.

And families have until this Sunday (August 19) to get down to The Bridges in Sunderland to make sure their cute kids have their pictures taken to be in with a chance.

Nahla Bell, 18 months, was one of the first entrants in this year's Bonny Babies contest.

Cut out a voucher, available all this week in your Sunderland Echo, and take it with you to our stand near Esquires Coffee House in the centre.

You will then be asked to fill out an official entry form before your child has their picture taken for free.

All of the photos will then be published by us before the judges choose the top 20 in each of our three categories.

Then, the public vote will begin.

A second poll will then run to crown the overwall winner, who will receive a £100 shopping voucher kindly donated by The Bridges.

More than 500 little ones took place in last year’s contest, so remember to give yourself enough time to visit photographer David Shilling and his team.

Make sure you’ve picked up your Echo this week, as photocopied coupons will not be accepted.

The three age categories are:

*0-18 months;

*19 months-three years;

*37 months-five years.