The performance tables now score schools using a progress score - how students improved from key stage 4 (their GCSE year) to the end of their A-Level studies, compared to similar students across England. You can also see how all secondary schools in Sunderland scored for secondary provision.

1. Grindon Hall Christian School Rated "average" for progress with a score of 0.07, with 20 per cent of students scoring AAB or higher in "facilitating A levels" (those commonly needed for entry to leading universities)

2. Southmoor Academy Rated "above average" for progress with a score of 0.16, with 7.5 per cent of students scoring AAB or higher in "facilitating A levels" (those commonly needed for entry to leading universities)

3. St Robert of Newminster Roman Catholic School Rated "average" for progress with a score of -0.01, with 14.3 per cent of students scoring AAB or higher in "facilitating A levels" (those commonly needed for entry to leading universities)

4. St Aidan's Catholic Academy Rated "below average" for progress with a score of -0.21, with 12.8 per cent of students scoring AAB or higher in "facilitating A levels" (those commonly needed for entry to leading universities)

