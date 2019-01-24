How every school and college in the Sunderland and Durham area scored for A-Levels in the new league tables
This is how each school and college in Sunderland scored for A-Levels in the new league tables.
The performance tables now score schools using a progress score - how students improved from key stage 4 (their GCSE year) to the end of their A-Level studies, compared to similar students across England. Here's how all secondary schools in Sunderland scored for secondary provision.
1. Southmoor Academy
Rated "above average" for progress with a score of 0.16, with 7.5 per cent of students scoring AAB or higher in "facilitating A levels" (those commonly needed for entry to leading universities)
Google Streetview
other
2. Grindon Hall Christian School
Rated "average" for progress with a score of 0.07, with 20 per cent of students scoring AAB or higher in "facilitating A levels" (those commonly needed for entry to leading universities)
Google Streetview
other
3. St Robert of Newminster Roman Catholic School
Rated "average" for progress with a score of -0.01, with 14.3 per cent of students scoring AAB or higher in "facilitating A levels" (those commonly needed for entry to leading universities)
jpimedia
4. St Aidan's Catholic Academy
Rated "below average" for progress with a score of -0.21, with 12.8 per cent of students scoring AAB or higher in "facilitating A levels" (those commonly needed for entry to leading universities)
Google Streetview
other
View more