House damaged after wheelie bin blaze spreads

A bin fire caused by a careless smoker left behind a trail of damage.

Firefighters were called to Ewesley Road in Barnes after the fire from the bin spread to a window frame and also left a security alarm, light and guttering damaged.

The crews from Sunderland Central and North Moor fire stations used an extension ladder as they put out the blaze, with a thermal imaging camera used to check for any hotspots.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said it found the cause of the fire was found to be "accidental carelessly discarded smoking materials."

The incident happened at 5.10pm yesterday.