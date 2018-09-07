Horse dies following fire at a stables in Sunderland

Have your say

A horse has died following an early-morning fire at a stables in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to a Downhill allotments, off Rhodesia Road, Sunderland, at 12.55am this morning.

A horse has died following the blaze which has severely damaged a stables, kennels and a car.

A Shetland pony which was nearby has also suffered injuries.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central were called to the fire at Downhill allotments off Rhodesia Road at 12.55am.

"The stables, kennels and a car were severely damaged.

"Several animals were involved and sadly a horse has died. A Shetland pony which was nearby has suffered some injuries."

The cause of the fire is not yet known and Northumbria Police and the RSPCA are currently investigating.