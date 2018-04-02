Heroic staff praised for response after teenage footballer collapsed during match at Sunderland College

Heroic college staff have been praised for coming to the rescue of a young footballer who collapsed during a match.

The youth, who is thought to be either 16 or 17, took ill on the playing field at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus.



Luckily the college had a defibrillator on hand and staff rushed to his aid, providing assistance until the air ambulance arrived and took him to hospital.

The teenager had been part of a team from Tyne Met College in Wallsend, playing a game against Sunderland College.

A spokeswoman for Sunderland College said: “We are pleased that our staff were able to respond quickly with emergency services also arriving on the scene quickly.

“We are liaising closely with our colleagues from Tyne Coast College, and wish the student a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson for Tyne Coast College said; “We can confirm that a TyneMet Sports student collapsed on the field whilst participating in a football match at Sunderland College.”

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff of Sunderland College and the emergency services for their quick response in providing emergency medical attention.”

Following the incident, which happened in mid-March, the college said the student had been in a stable condition in hospital and was “recovering well”.

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest.

This high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it’s an essential life saving step in the chain of survival.

The British Heart Foundation has issued the following advice: “If you come across someone who has had a cardiac arrest, it’s vital to call 999 and start CPR.

“Then you should find out if there is a defibrillator nearby.

“There are many defibrillators available in public places such as train stations, shopping centres, airport and leisure centres.

“These defibrillators are often known as public access defibrillators (PAD) as anyone can use them in an emergency.

“You shouldn’t be afraid of using a defibrillator if someone has had a cardiac arrest.

“If you’re thinking about getting a defibrillator we recommend that you talk to your local NHS ambulance service first.

“It’s really important that the ambulance service knows about your defibrillator so 999 operators can quickly identify a nearby device in future emergencies.

“They might also be able to provide advice about where exactly to place the defibrillator and which kind to buy.”

For more information, visit www.bhf.org.uk/heart-health/how-to-save-a-life/defibrillators