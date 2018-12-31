Here's when you can catch the last Metros and buses on New Year's Eve

Thousands of people will be heading into towns and cities to celebrate the New Year with friends tonight.

But it might be worth noting that the last Metro trains and buses are much earlier than usual.

The Tyne and Wear Metro has been running additional services throughout the busy festive season.

Trains will also run to a weekday timetable on New Year’s Eve until about 10pm, then at a half hourly frequency (and a 15-minute service in Newcastle city centre) until about 11pm*.

There will be additional trains running to accommodate extra travellers expected for Newcastle’s early evening New Year’s Eve celebrations.

No trains will be in operation on New Year’s Day, and the timetable returns to normal service from Wednesday, January 2.

All bus operators (Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach (Newcastle*, Sunderland and South Shields) are operating Saturday timetables on New Year's Eve.

Go North East's last departures will be between 5pm and 7pm, with Stagecoach and Arriva finishing around 6pm. There will be no buses on New Year's Day.

*Times will vary for each station and destination - passengers are advised to check before travelling.

